LECCE: Two goals by captain Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan to a 4-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Sunday as Simone Inzaghi’s side maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Martinez put Inter ahead in the 15th minute, beating two Lecce defenders to the ball and striking low from the edge of the box for his 100th goal in Serie A.

Davide Frattesi doubled the lead after the interval as he netted at point-blank range before Martinez added a third in the 56th and Stefan de Vrij made it 4-0 with a towering header.

Inter restored their advantage at the top with a game in hand over second-placed Juventus, who beat Frosinone 3-2 earlier on Sunday to reach 57 points from 26 matches.