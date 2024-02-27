The events will take place at the Stade de France from Aug 2 to Aug 10.

PARIS: Tens of thousands of Olympic athletics tickets will go on sale next Monday for events at the Stade de France on Aug 2 to Aug 10, the Paris 2024 organisers said today.

“Several tens of thousands of new tickets will go on sale for this ‘Athletics Special’ sale. This is one of a series of surprise events organised by Paris 2024 over the next few weeks leading up to the Games,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.

Paris 2024 said the cheapest tickets, for the morning sessions, would cost €24, while the evening session offers start at €85.

More than eight million of the 10 million tickets for the July 26 to Aug 11 Olympics have already been sold.