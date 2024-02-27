The Under-23 coach will take charge temporarily to prepare for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

SEOUL: The Korea Football Association (KFA) said today they have picked Hwang Sun-hong, coach of the Under-23 team, as temporary head coach of the national side to prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The national team committee, a KFA advisory body, had been looking for a replacement after sacking Jurgen Klinsmann in the wake of the national side’s semifinal exit at the Asian Cup and amid criticism of his leadership.

Hwang, 55, steered the Under-23 national team to gold in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, and was a member of the 2002 World Cup squad that reached the semifinals under Dutch coach Guus Hiddink.

The KFA dismissed Klinsmann following South Korea’s stumble at the semifinal stage at the Asian Cup which extended their 64-year wait for a third title and rekindled criticism of the German coach’s leadership.

Hwang will also have to contain infighting in his squad after a well-publicised quarrel between captain Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and teammate Lee Kang-in of Paris St Germain as he gets the team ready for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in April in Qatar.