The midfielder, whose deal expires next year, is yet to agree a new deal with the London club.

LONDON: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is powerless when it comes to making decisions about midfielder Conor Gallagher’s future, as that call rests with the club’s owners and sporting directors.

Pochettino’s expensive squad has struggled for consistency, with two-time Champions League winners Chelsea currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino, as he implored Chelsea’s owners to be patient after last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final.

However, Chelsea have managed to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals after Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner helped them beat second-tier Leeds United 3-2 on Wednesday.

When asked whether he could persuade Gallagher to stay – the midfielder has yet to agree a new contract, with his deal expiring next year – Pochettino told reporters yesterday, “It’s only between the club and Conor. I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I cannot say nothing.”

The Argentine manager refused to comment on the influence other Premier League coaches enjoy over players’ prospects and transfers, adding that he had no say.

“Because there is nothing to win for me. What am I going to say? As head coach, my job is to coach the team and to pick the squad (against Brentford) for the starting 11, try to improve the players and try to win games. That is my job,” he said.

“My office is always open and we have a very good relationship and dialogue (with the sporting directors and owners),” he added. “We are open to help in the way they think or believe we can help.”