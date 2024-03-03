The victory marks the 27-year-old’s fourth on the LPGA tour and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year.

SINGAPORE: Australian Hannah Green produced three late birdies to capture the HSBC Women’s World Championship title today with a five-under par 67 in the final round that gave her a one-stroke win over Frenchwoman Celine Boutier.

It was the 27-year-old’s fourth victory on the LPGA tour and her first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year, earning her a cool US$270,000 – the winner’s share of the US$1.8 million event at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club.

Green, who started the day in second place behind Japan’s Ayaka Furue, endured a blip with bogey on the par-four 10th hole but the Perth resident turned up the heat from there with some excellent putting for three straight birdies at the end.

Boutier went 12-under overall to finish one shot behind the winner, while Furue settled for a share of eighth spot with a double bogey on the final hole summing up her disappointing display on the day.