GLASGOW: Dominican Thea LaFond won the women’s triple jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow today, the third and final day of competition.

LaFond managed a best of 15.01m in her second effort, the sole competitor to go over the 15m mark.

She then passed on her four remaining chances to jump as the field failed to come close to her leading mark.

Cuban Leyanis Perez Hernandez took silver with a best of 14.90m, with Spain’s Ana Peleteiro-Compaore claiming bronze (14.75m).

Defending 60m hurdles champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, fresh from a world record of 7.68s at last month’s Millrose Games in New York, had earlier cruised into the semifinals.

She timed 7.93s to win her heat, with the semis set for 7.40pm and the final at 9pm later today.

Also qualifying was France’s reigning champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela.

Femke Bol, fresh from setting a world record when winning the 400m yesterday, was then on hand to deliver an impressive anchor leg to ensure that the Netherlands women’s quartet qualified for the final of the 4x400m relay, set for 8.30pm.