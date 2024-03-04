Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas poses after winning the gold medal in the women’s 60m hurdles final during the World Athletics Indoor Championships. (AP pic)

GLASGOW: Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas is again the sole owner of the women’s indoor 60m hurdles world record after the 28-year-old blazed to a time of 7.65 seconds at the world indoor championships on Sunday.

She beat the previous mark of 7.67 seconds she shared with American Tia Jones.

Charlton broke a record that had stood for 16 years when she won the Millrose Games on Feb 11, before Jones equalled it at the US championships six days later. Jones did not compete this week in Glasgow due to injury.

Cyrena Samba-Mayela of France ran 7.74 seconds for silver, while Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska won bronze in 7.79 seconds.