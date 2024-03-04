Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz (right) and Cologne’s Faride Alidou vie for the ball during their Bundesliga match. (dpa/AP pic)

COLOGNE: Bayer Leverkusen went 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and continued their unbeaten run with a 2-0 win over struggling neighbours Cologne, who went down to 10-men in the first half of a hotly-contested Rhein derby on Sunday.

Leverkusen, who have now gone 34 games without defeat in all competitions this season, are on 64 points. They extended their lead over second placed Bayern Munich after the champions drew 2-2 at Freiburg on Friday. Cologne remain 16th on 17 points.

Cologne had Jan Thielmann sent off after 14 minutes and Leverkusen took the lead through Jeremie Frimpong in the 37th minute.

The home side were still very much in the game until Alex Grimaldo netted his ninth league goal of the season in the 73rd minute to end their brave fight.