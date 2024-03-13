Arsenal edge past Porto on penalties
The Gunners reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years.
LONDON: Arsenal survived a penalty shootout to scrape past Porto and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years after a tense last-16 duel had ended 1-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.
The hosts coolly converted their first four penalties with Porto’s Wendell hitting the post before David Raya saved Galeno’s effort to send Arsenal through 4-2 in the shootout after the match finished 1-0 to the London club after extra time.
Leandro Trossard’s effort levelled the contest on aggregate shortly before halftime but Premier League leaders Arsenal were frustrated by the Portuguese side.
Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram
Extra time failed to separate the sides but Mike Arteta’s team held their nerve to snap a run of seven successive exits at the last-16 stage.