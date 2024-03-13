Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (left) and Porto’s Galeno battle for the ball during their Champions League match. (PA/AP pic)

LONDON: Arsenal survived a penalty shootout to scrape past Porto and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years after a tense last-16 duel had ended 1-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

The hosts coolly converted their first four penalties with Porto’s Wendell hitting the post before David Raya saved Galeno’s effort to send Arsenal through 4-2 in the shootout after the match finished 1-0 to the London club after extra time.

Leandro Trossard’s effort levelled the contest on aggregate shortly before halftime but Premier League leaders Arsenal were frustrated by the Portuguese side.

Extra time failed to separate the sides but Mike Arteta’s team held their nerve to snap a run of seven successive exits at the last-16 stage.