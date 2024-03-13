Maurizio Sarri joined Lazio in 2021 after a year’s sabbatical following his Serie A title win with Juventus. (AP pic)

LAZIO: Maurizio Sarri has resigned as Lazio’s coach after a poor run of form left them off the pace in the race for European football, the Italian club confirmed today.

“Lazio announce that Maurizio Sarri has resigned from his role as first team coach,” Lazio said in a statement.

Sarri’s assistant Giovanni Martusciello has taken the reins, Lazio added, reportedly only until the international break which starts after this weekend when Lazio face relegation-threatened Frosinone.

Monday’s 2-1 home defeat to Udinese was their third in a row in Serie A.

It left Lazio seven points from Atalanta who sit in Italy’s Europa Conference League place and a further four away from the final Champions League spot held by Bologna.

Lazio finished second last season but are currently ninth after losing 12 of their 28 league fixtures.

Sarri’s team were also dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich after leading by a single goal following the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Lazio’s season is not completely over as they are in the Italian Cup semifinals, where they will take on Juventus over two legs.

Sarri joined Lazio in 2021 after a year’s sabbatical following his league title win at Juve at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 65-year-old, who also won the 2019 Europa League with Chelsea, is most famous for the flamboyant Napoli team which nearly won Serie A in 2018.