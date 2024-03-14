Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United came out as gay in 2021. (AAP Image/AP pic)

ADELAIDE: Josh Cavallo, Australia’s first active male professional footballer to come out as gay, said he is engaged following an on-pitch proposal to his partner at Adelaide United’s home ground today.

Cavallo, who came out as gay in 2021, thanked the A-league club for helping him set up the surprise, in a post on X today.

“Your endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically,” Cavallo wrote.

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”