Luton Town’s Reece Burke (left) and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke vie for the ball during their Premier League match. (PA/AP pic)

BOURNEMOUTH: Luton Town squandered a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 at Bournemouth as they blew their chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone on Wednesday.

It looked so good for Luton on an emotional night as first-half goals by Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley put them in complete control on the south coast.

Bournemouth were booed off at halftime but were stung into action immediately after the break when Dominic Solanke struck and they were level before the midway point of the second half thanks to goals by Illia Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo.

Luton were reeling and there was a sense of inevitability about Semenyo netting the winner in the 83rd minute.

The game was rescheduled after the initial fixture was abandoned after 59 minutes in December when Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Lockyer was present on Wednesday and received a standing ovation before kickoff as he met the medics who saved his life.

Luton remain in 18th place with 21 points from 28 games, three points behind Nottingham Forest.