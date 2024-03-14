Dortmund’s Niclas Fuellkrug heads the ball during the Champions League match against Eindhoven. (AP pic)

DORTMUND: Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scored as Borussia Dortumnd secured a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday and a Champions League last-eight place for the first time in three years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, threaded his shot through the legs of an Eindhoven player and in off the post for his second goal in two matches.

Eindhoven, who last reached the quarterfinals in 2007, improved after the break and substitute Hirving Lozano rattled the post with a missile from 25 metres.

Johan Bakayoko dribbled past defender Mats Hummels but could not beat Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel in the 70th minute.

Dortmund had an effort by Niclas Fuellkrug ruled offside but Reus did better in stoppage time after Eindhoven had come close through Luuk de Jong.