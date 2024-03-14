PSG’s Kylian Mbappe vies for the ball with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo during their French Cup match. (AFP pic)

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St Germain eased to a 3-1 win over Nice on Wednesday to secure a spot in the French Cup semifinals.

Mbappe gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute, threading the ball between Nice keeper Marcin Bulka’s legs after a skilful one-two with Fabian Ruiz.

PSG doubled their lead in the 33rd when Bulka sent a clearance to winger Ousmane Dembele, with the ball spinning to Ruiz, who calmly slotted into the open net.

Nice pulled a goal back four minutes later when Jeremie Boga embarked on a splendid run into the box and the ball found its way to Gaetan Laborde, who fired home on the half-volley.

Lucas Beraldo, however, wrapped up the win for PSG when he headed home on the hour mark.

There was a long delay minutes after the goal as Bulka took a knee to the nose which required treatment and a change of shirt for the keeper.

PSG will face Stade Rennais in the semifinal on April 3, while Olympique Lyonnais and Valenciennes will contest the other semi the day before.