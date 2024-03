Pau Cubarsi was integrated into Barca’s first team this season. (AP pic)

MADRID: Teenage central defender Pau Cubarsi, who has played just a handful of games for Barcelona, was today called up for Spain’s friendly internationals against Colombia and Brazil.

Should coach Luis de la Fuente hand Cubarsi some time on the pitch, the 17-year-old will become the youngest central defender to play for Spain, surpassing Sergio Ramos who debuted when he was 18.

Cubarsi was integrated into Barca’s first team this season and made his Champions League debut as a starter in the club’s 3-1 victory over Napoli on Tuesday, a result that guaranteed the Catalan club a quarterfinal against Paris St-Germain.

He has made nine appearances for Barcelona in La Liga and two more in the Copa del Rey.

Spain play Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil four days later at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Remiro (Real Sociedad), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr/KSA), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain/FRA), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)

Forwards: Joselu (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig/GER), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton/ENG)