PARIS: Liverpool will play Italian outfit Atalanta in the quarterfinals of this season’s Europa League after the teams were paired together in today’s draw, which left open the possibility of the Anfield side meeting Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are still in contention to win a quadruple this season, will entertain Atalanta at Anfield on April 11 and go to Italy a week later for the return.

The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.

The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield.

Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp as manager at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the campaign.

Winners of the Uefa Cup, the Europa League’s predecessor, in 1988, Leverkusen have not lost a match all season and are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine matches left.

Their unbeaten record very nearly ended yesterday, when they trailed 2-1 in injury time at home to Qarabag before a stunning comeback to win 3-2 against the side from Azerbaijan.

That allowed them to win their last 16 tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Leverkusen will face West Ham United – last season’s Europa Conference League winners – in the quarterfinals, with the English side having beaten another German club in Freiburg in the last round.

The winners of that tie will advance to a semifinal against either AC Milan or Roma, who will face off in an all-Italian last-eight tie.

The other quarterfinal brings together two former European champions, with Marseille taking on Benfica.

Whoever wins that match-up will play either Liverpool or Atalanta in the last four.

This season’s Europa League final will be played in Dublin on May 22.