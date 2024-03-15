Slavia’s Conrad Wallem (left) and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao vie for the ball during their Europa League match. (AP pic)

PRAGUE: AC Milan eased into the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3-1 away victory over 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday to secure a 7-3 aggregate win.

The hosts’ hopes of swiftly closing the gap from the 4-2 loss in the first leg were shattered after 20 minutes when captain Tomas Holes received a red card for a stamp on Milan’s Davide Calabria.

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao scored in the first half to put seven-time European champions Milan in complete control of the tie.

The second half was uneventful until six minutes from time when Matej Jurasek claimed a consolation goal for Slavia.