Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd as she withdraws during her match against Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open. (AP pic)

INDIAN WELLS: Top seed Iga Swiatek reached the semifinals at Indian Wells after former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki retired with an apparent foot injury early in the second set on Thursday.

Wozniacki started strongly as she raced into a 4-1 lead but she was soon left frustrated as Swiatek produced a barrage of winners to storm back and win the set 6-4.

The Dane, who returned to the circuit last year after taking a three-year break to start a family, appeared to be troubled with a problem on her right foot at the end of the first set and took a medical time out to get the issue treated.

However, that failed to improve the situation and she gestured to her opponent that she was unable to continue once Swiatek had taken a 1-0 lead in the second set.

“I have a huge respect for her and I’m sad she has to go that way I’m sure she will recover and I hope she will be ready for Miami,” Swiatek said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Swiatek, the 2022 champion, will face Ukranian Marta Kostyuk in the semifinal. Kostyuk defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 7-5.