Bologna’s players celebrate substitute Giovanni Fabbian’s stoppage-time goal in the Serie A match against Empoli. (LaPresse/AP pic)

EMPOLI: Bologna continued their surprise Serie A charge to a Champions League spot on Friday after a stoppage-time winner by Giovanni Fabbian gave them a 1-0 win at Empoli.

Substitute Fabbian scored on the rebound four minutes into added time to move Bologna six points clear of Roma in fifth spot, provisionally.

The narrow victory comes at a crucial time in the season for Bologna, who last week were defeated 1-0 at home to runaway leaders Inter Milan after a run of six successive wins.

Thiago Motta’s side now find themselves just four points off Juventus in third, ahead of the Old Lady’s clash with 12th-placed Genoa on Sunday.

Bologna are bidding to qualify for the Champions League for the first time, although the seven-time Italian champions played one round in the old European Cup in 1964, the same year that they most recently won the Scudetto.

Last season’s ninth place was the highest Bologna had finished in Serie A for over a decade.

Defeat leaves Empoli one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.