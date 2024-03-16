Coventry City’s Ellis Simms (right) celebrates with teammate Josh Eccles after scoring during the FA Cup quarterfinal match against Wolverhampton. (PA/AP pic)

WOLVERHAMPTON: Championship side Coventry City stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 with two injury-time goals in their FA Cup quarterfinal today, booking their place in the semis for the first time since 1987.

Coventry’s Ellis Simms opened the scoring at the Molineux Stadium in the 53rd minute, bundling the ball in from close range.

Rayan Ait-Nouri gave Wolves a lifeline in the 83rd minute when the defender slotted in from the edge of the box, and Hugo Bueno looked to have wrapped up the comeback for the home side when he struck five minutes after.

But Simms scored a second in the 97th minute, and Haji Wright then knocked the hosts out three minutes later with a curled shot into the corner to send the Coventry fans, team and staff alike wild with delight.