PARIS: Canadian striker Jonathan David continued his superb form in front of goal as Lille drew 1-1 away to fellow Champions League contenders Brest in Ligue 1 today.

David finished cleverly from an Angel Gomes assist to give Lille the lead midway through the second half in Brittany.

It was David’s 22nd goal of the season in all competitions, and his 15th since the turn of the calendar year.

The 24-year-old has netted 10 times in his team’s last nine Ligue 1 outings. His total of 15 in Ligue 1 this season is bettered only by Kylian Mbappe, who has 21 for Paris St Germain.

However, that goal was not enough to win the game, as Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano poked in a late equaliser for a Brest side who had seen Romain Del Castillo hit the post in the first half.

Brest remain second, but this was a second straight game without a win for them, and leaders PSG can stretch their lead at the top of the table to 12 points with a victory at Montpellier later.

The point allows Lille to reclaim fourth from Nice, who won 3-1 at Lens on Saturday.

The top three in Ligue 1 go straight into next season’s new, expanded Champions League, with fourth entering the competition in the third qualifying round.