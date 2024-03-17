Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic (right) takes on Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson during their Serie A match in Turin today. (LaPresse/AP pic)

TURIN: Juventus continued their poor run of recent form in Serie A today with a largely uninteresting goalless draw with Genoa in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were league title contenders in January but one win in their last eight matches has left them 16 points behind runaway league leaders Inter Milan in third.

Inter host Napoli in Sunday’s late match searching for one of the five wins they need to secure a 20th Scudetto.

Juve were frustrated by their stubborn opponents and were booed off by home fans at both halftime and the final whistle.

However the hosts could have claimed the win despite their underwhelming display as Dusan Vlahovic twice went close with second-half headers while substitutes Samuel Iling-Junior and Moise Kean both had efforts strike the woodwork.

Vlahovic was sent off in stoppage time for dissent meaning he will miss Juve’s next fixture against Lazio after the international break.

A big draw for promoted Genoa put Alberto Gilardino’s side 10 points above the relegation zone.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Second-placed AC Milan can move three points ahead of Juve with an away win over Verona.