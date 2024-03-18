Alcaraz beats Medvedev to win second straight Indian Wells title
The Spaniard gained his footing in the first set and romped through the second.
0
Shares
Total Views: 0
INDIAN WELLS: Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells title with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.
Alcaraz started sloppily, spraying errors around the court to fall 3-0 down but raised his level and captured the first set when his Russian opponent’s forehand went wide in the tiebreak.
Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram
The Spaniard romped through the second set, raising his arms in the air and letting out a roar when Medvedev missed another forehand wide on match point.