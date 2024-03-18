Carlos Alcaraz returns to Daniil Medvedev during at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. (AP pic)

INDIAN WELLS: Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells title with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

Alcaraz started sloppily, spraying errors around the court to fall 3-0 down but raised his level and captured the first set when his Russian opponent’s forehand went wide in the tiebreak.

The Spaniard romped through the second set, raising his arms in the air and letting out a roar when Medvedev missed another forehand wide on match point.