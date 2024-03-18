Atletico’s Memphis Depay (centre) controls the ball between Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo (right) and Pau Cubarsi during their La Liga match. (AP pic)

MADRID: Barcelona cruised to an emphatic 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday with goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez, to move second in the LaLiga standings.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges, but Barcelona grabbed the lead in the 38th minute following a fine passing move with Lewandowski teeing up Felix for an easy close-range finish.

Lewandowski extended the advantage two minutes into the second half as Raphinha stole the ball from Atletico’s Rodrigo de Paul to set up the Pole for his 13th league goal of the season.

Lopez sealed the rout in the 65th minute with a towering header off Lewandowski’s second assist of the night.

Xavi Hernandez’s side moved above Girona, who were beaten 1-0 by Getafe on Saturday, in the table with 64 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time following Nahuel Molina’s red card, suffered their first home loss of the season to leave them fifth with 55 points, one adrift of Athletic Bilbao in the last Champions League qualifying berth.