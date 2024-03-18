Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa vies for the ball with Inter Milan’s Tajon Buchanan (right) during their Serie A match. (AP pic)

MILAN: Runaway leaders Inter Milan drew 1-1 with Napoli in Serie A on Sunday after Matteo Darmian’s first-half goal was cancelled out by a late header from Juan Jesus.

Inter deservedly broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when Alessandro Bastoni delivered a cross into the box and an unmarked Darmian finished first time.

While Inter controlled most of the match, their usually solid defence slipped up in the 81st minute as a Napoli corner was deflected to an unmarked Juan Jesus who headed in the equaliser to grab a share of the spoils.

Inter are top of the table with 76 points, 14 ahead of AC Milan in second place after 29 matches. Napoli are seventh with 45 points.