Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick (left) shoots to score during the Bundesliga match against Freiburg. (dpa/AP pic)

FREIBURG: Bayer Leverkusen beat hosts Freiburg 3-2 on Sunday to stay 10 points clear at the top of the league standings and edge closer to a first ever Bundesliga title.

Florian Wirtz put the visitors, who are unbeaten across all competitions this season, in front after two minutes before Ritsu Doan’s clever shot in the 10th drew Freiburg level.

Leverkusen, however, went back into a deserved lead in the 40th when Adam Hlozek tapped in from close range after superb early work from Wirtz.

Patrik Schick’s stunning flick, with the ball going in off the post in the 53rd, gave them a two-goal cushion and, despite a Yannik Keitel goal in the 79th and late pressure from the hosts, they hung on for a club-record 22nd league win in a season.

Xabi Alonso’s team, who also set a club record with their sixth straight away win in the Bundesliga, are on 70 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich with eight league matches left to play.