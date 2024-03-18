Milan’s Rafael Leao (left) and Verona’s Diego Coppola vie for the ball during their Serie A match. (LaPresse/AP pic)

VERONA: Second-placed AC Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona with goals by Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze to move three points clear of Juventus in third after the Turin side were held 0-0 at home to Genoa in Serie A on Sunday.

Milan are 13 points behind leaders Inter Milan, who play at home to Napoli later on Sunday.

Left back Hernandez opened the scoring just before halftime when he drilled the ball home from a tight angle before Pulisic doubled Milan’s lead at the start of the second period when he pounced on a rebound to net from close range.

Tijjani Noslin gave Verona a lifeline with a thunderous strike in the 64th minute but any hopes of a comeback were killed by Milan substitute Samuel Chukwueze, who volleyed home in the 79th to seal the victory for the visitors.