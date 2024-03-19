A damaged paper model of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi is seen during the friendly between Hong Kong Team and Inter Miami on Feb 4, 2024. (AP pic)

HONG KONG: Fans who snapped up tickets to watch Lionel Messi in Hong Kong, only for him to sit out the friendly, will get a 50% refund – as long as they don’t launch legal action.

A sell-out crowd paid from 880 Hong Kong dollars (US$110) to see the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in action on Feb 4 in an Inter Miami tour match against a Hong Kong select XI.

But the 36-year-old Argentine remained glued to the bench with an injury, drawing boos from the crowd – and then a furore in China, which saw his absence as a political snub.

Organiser Tatler Asia on Monday offered a 50% refund for “those who purchased tickets through official channels for the match”.

Those who want some of their money back will have to agree to terms and conditions that include not pursuing “proceedings before any court of law, tribunal (or) regulatory authority”.

Under fire for its handling of the fiasco, Tatler withdrew its application for a HK$16 million government grant to fund the event the day after the match.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Inter Miami’s next stop after Hong Kong was Japan – where Messi played 30 minutes of a friendly match against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, much to the anger of Chinese fans.