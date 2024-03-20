Spanish police also searched the home of former RFEF president Luis Rubiales as part of the investigation. (AP pic)

MADRID: Spanish police searched the Spanish football federation (RFEF) headquarters and its former president Luis Rubiales’ house among other locations as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and other crimes, judicial sources said today.

According to Spanish media the operation is part of a court investigation into contracts signed by former federation chief Rubiales to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

The contracts signed are worth €40 million a year and were arranged with former footballer Gerard Pique’s company Kosmos acting as an intermediary.

The operation involved searches of various locations across Spain as well as the RFEF’s base in Las Rozas, on the edge of Madrid, and Rubiales’ property in Granada, although the 46-year-old is currently outside of Spain.

Rubiales stepped down in disgrace in September after forcibly kissing Women’s World Cup star Jenni Hermoso to provoke worldwide outrage, following Spain’s triumph in the Sydney final in August.

Police acted in “an investigation linked to presumed crimes linked with corruption in business, fraudulent administration and money laundering”, said judicial sources.

The sources said that seven arrests were expected in the operation as well as five further people investigated, while 11 homes would be searched.

Spanish media said no arrests were made at the federation’s headquarters, where the Spanish national team is currently based ahead of upcoming friendlies against Colombia on Friday in England and Brazil next Tuesday in Madrid.

“I had no idea about (the police operation), we trained as normal,” said Spain and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spanish Super Cup took place for the first time in Saudi Arabia in 2020.

After the following edition returned to Spain because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the subsequent three competitions were back in Saudi Arabia.

Spanish prosecutors opened a probe in 2022 into the Super Cup deal after audio recordings between Rubiales and Pique were leaked in which they spoke of multi-millions value commissions.

Rubiales has always defended the legality of the deal to take the Super Cup to the oil-rich Gulf state.

“If there is any type of commission, Kosmos will get it from Saudi Arabia – the federation has not paid, is not paying and will not pay a single euro in commission to anyone for this deal,” Rubiales said in 2022.

Former Barcelona and Spain defender Pique said in April 2022 “everything is legal” and that he was “proud” of the deal.