comscore

Headlines

15 public officials held in MACC probe into RM2mil smuggling schemeGovt won’t rush to amend Federal Constitution, says Na’imCAAM grounds 4 Blackshape aircraft modelsSPRM tahan 15 penjawat awam, disyaki terima rasuah lebih RM2 juta dari penyeludupStatistics dept to develop cost of living indicator
15 public officials held in MACC probe into RM2mil smuggling schemeGovt won’t rush to amend Federal Constitution, says Na’imCAAM grounds 4 Blackshape aircraft modelsSPRM tahan 15 penjawat awam, disyaki terima rasuah lebih RM2 juta dari penyeludupStatistics dept to develop cost of living indicator
HomeNewsBeritaBusinessLifestyleOpinionWorldSportsPropertyEducationCarzillaGalleryVideosAccelerator

Fiorentina GM Barone dies after suffering cardiac arrest

-

He collapsed on Sunday as the team was leaving the hotel for their Serie A match at Atalanta.

0
Shares
Total Views: 0
Fiorentina’s general manager Joe Barone took up his role at the club in November 2019. (LaPresse/AP pic)

FLORENCE: Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone has died aged 57 after suffering a cardiac arrest, the Serie A club said today.

Fiorentina had said yesterday that Barone remained in hospital on life support after collapsing on Sunday as the team was leaving the hotel for their Serie A match at Atalanta, which was postponed.

“It is with deep sorrow and immense sadness that Fiorentina confirms the loss of one of its figureheads, a person who has marked the recent history of the club and who will never be forgotten,” the club said in a statement.

“General director Giuseppe Barone passed away today at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after suddenly falling ill on Sunday,” it said.

“He was a treasured friend who always stayed strong in the happiest and, above all, the most difficult moments.”

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Barone, who would have turned 58 tomorrow, took up his role at Fiorentina in November 2019.

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Tags

fiorentinaFootballFootballItalyJoe BaroneSerie ASportsTop Sports

Most Viewed Last 2 Days

1

Group warns of ripple effects after private hospital held liable for negligence

2

I’m being dragged into dispute between traders, says Kok

3

Stop KK Mart boycott, Zaid tells Anwar after ‘Allah’ socks controversy

4

Agong angry about ‘Allah’ socks issue

5

KK Mart vendor mulls legal action against China supplier over ‘Allah’ socks

Special Features

Gallery