Sluggish start no bother for Dutch as they beat Scotland 4-0
The Netherlands finish the friendly strongly in a morale-boosting triumph.
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands shrugged off a slow start to go on and register an emphatic 4-0 victory over Scotland in their friendly international at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday, finishing strongly in a morale-boosting triumph.
Tijjani Reijnders blasted home from outside the box in the 40th minute to set the Dutch on their way to a fourth successive win.
But they had to cling onto their lead, with Scotland twice hitting the woodwork, before 33-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the tally in the 72nd minute with a header from close range.
Substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen added two more in the last six minutes as the home team finished strongly.