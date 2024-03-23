Netherlands’ Teun Koopmeiners is challenged by Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson during their international friendly match. (APpic)

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands shrugged off a slow start to go on and register an emphatic 4-0 victory over Scotland in their friendly international at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday, finishing strongly in a morale-boosting triumph.

Tijjani Reijnders blasted home from outside the box in the 40th minute to set the Dutch on their way to a fourth successive win.

But they had to cling onto their lead, with Scotland twice hitting the woodwork, before 33-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the tally in the 72nd minute with a header from close range.

Substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen added two more in the last six minutes as the home team finished strongly.