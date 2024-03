Ducati rider Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race of the Portuguese Grand Prix. (AFP pic)

PORTIMAO: Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin won the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit today to take the MotoGP championship lead, while 19-year-old rookie Pedro Acosta earned his first premier class podium with a blistering charge after starting seventh.

Acosta finished third behind pole-sitter Enea Bastianini after Saturday’s sprint winner Maverick Vinales, who was in second place, crashed on the final lap due to what appeared to be a technical problem.

Martin took the championship lead from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed out of the race following a collision with six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.

Acosta’s heroics had forced Bagnaia and Marquez to fight for fifth but with three laps to go, desperation ended in frustration as both riders collided and crashed when the Ducati rider attempted to retake his position on the inside.