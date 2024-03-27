England’s Jude Bellingham (left) celebrates after scoring during the international friendly against Belgium. (AP pic)

LONDON: Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to earn an impressive England a 2-2 Wembley draw with Belgium on Tuesday after a Youri Tielemans double had threatened a smash and grab victory in an entertaining friendly.

Tielemans struck in the 11th minute after a mis-hit clearance by England keeper Jordan Pickford, with Ivan Toney equalising with a penalty soon after on his first international start.

England, unrecognisable in approach from the side beaten by Brazil on Saturday, had a Jarrod Bowen goal ruled out for offside and squandered more chances before another defensive mistake allowed Tielemans to restore the lead with a diving header late in the first half after a lovely cross by Romelu Lukaku.

England continued to create chances in the second half with Toney, Phil Foden and the remarkable 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo all going close after intricate build-up play before Bellingham struck from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time