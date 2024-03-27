Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt (right) vies for the ball with Germany’s Chris Führich during their international friendly. (AP pic)

FRANKFURT: Niclas Fuellkrug headed in an 85th minute goal to give Euro 2024 hosts Germany a 2-1 comeback victory over Netherlands in their international friendly on Tuesday and make it two victories from two matches in the past four days.

The Germans had scored after only seven seconds in their 2-0 win over France on Saturday but this time it was their opponents who struck after four minutes with Joey Veerman volleying in following a mistake by defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt.

The hosts, who had more than 70% possession in the first half hour, levelled seven minutes later with Mittelstaedt making amends with perfectly curled shot into the top corner.

Netherlands, winners 4-0 against Scotland on Friday, thought they had done enough for a draw with keeper Bart Verbruggen stopping shots from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller but he was beaten by Fuellkrug, with the ball crossing the line despite the keeper’s effort.