Son Jun-ho played for Chinese Super League side Shandong prior to his detention. (HOTPOT FOOTBALL/X pic)

SEOUL: Son Jun-ho said he was grateful to be safely home with his family after the South Korean international’s release from 10 months’ detention in China.

The 31-year-old World Cup midfielder made his first public comments since Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Monday that he had been freed and was home.

Son, who was playing for Chinese Super League side Shandong at the time, was detained in May last year “on suspicion of accepting bribes by non-state employees”.

Chinese authorities have given no more information about the case, but its domestic football is in the grip of a major anti-corruption campaign.

“I’m grateful that I have safely returned and am able to spend comfortable time with my family and enjoy ordinary daily life,” Son wrote on Instagram, together with a photo showing a spot of light in the night sky.

“I sincerely thank all the citizens of South Korea who have not forgotten about me over a long time, have taken an interest, waited, and worried for me.”

The post was inundated with messages of support, including from fellow players.

“Good to know you’re okay, my friend. Now enjoy family time,” wrote Brazilian Ricardo Lopes, a former teammate.

Son has made 20 appearances for South Korea, three of them at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.