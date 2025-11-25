Arsenal hope for Odegaard return in Bayern showdown

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard suffered a knee injury during the 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham in October. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Mikel Arteta said Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is in contention to return from injury for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Odegaard has been out of action since October with a knee injury, but he is back in training ahead of Bayern’s visit to the Emirates Stadium.

The Norway midfielder’s presence in the starting line-up would be a significant boost for Arsenal as they look to make it five successive wins in the Champions League this season.

“He was very close for the previous game so we are hopeful that tomorrow he can be in the squad,” Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

Arsenal and Bayern began this week as the top two in the Champions League table, with the Gunners hoping to step up their bid to reach the last 16 by defeating the German champions.

Arteta’s side head into the eagerly-anticipated match basking in Sunday’s 4-1 demolition of their north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League.

“We have to make sure that we carry that energy tomorrow again to the stadium, to each individual and play with the same dominance, aggression, and efficiency against a top side,” Arteta said.

“This is the kind of game in the competition that we want to face and we’ve been very consistent.”

Chasing a first English title since 2004, Arsenal are six points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who host the leaders on Sunday.

But before that summit meeting, Arteta knows Bayern pose a major threat to his team’s 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

“Tomorrow is a great test for us to see where we are,” he said.

“Every opponent brings different challenges. Obviously they are in a great moment.

“The level of consistency they show in results, performances, in every metric that they have is very, very impressive. We know that.

“But as well it’s a massive opportunity for us to show what we are capable of.”

Kane ‘challenge’

Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this season, but full-back Jurrien Timber is well aware they face a huge task in stopping Bayern striker Harry Kane.

The England captain has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against the Gunners, including one for Bayern at the Emirates in the first leg of their quarter-final in 2024.

Timber is relishing the challenge of shackling Kane on the former Tottenham star’s return to north London.

“I think he’s an amazing striker. Everyone knows that,” the Dutchman said.

“He has so many qualities. He’s been doing it for such a long time already and now at Bayern Munich, he’s one of the best players in the world.

“So it’s going to be a nice challenge for us as a team, and as defenders, to stop him tomorrow.”

Kane has started this season with a bang for Bayern. He has 24 goals in 18 games in all competitions, while Bayern have won 17 and drawn one of their 18 games this campaign.

Speaking Tuesday, Kane told reporters Arsenal had improved since he left England. “They’ve gained experience in the Champions League, which has made them better and helped them grow,” he said.

The 32-year-old striker moved to Bayern from Spurs in 2023 and hinted he may extend his deal in Germany beyond 2027.

The England captain said “the move to Bayern has been one of the best decisions in my life. I’m quite open to staying longer.

“We’re one of the best teams in Europe. I don’t look at any other team and say ‘I want to go there’.

“I’m really happy here and don’t see anything changing in the future.”