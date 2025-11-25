Dortmund return to form with 4-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate with fans at Signal Iduna Park following their 4-0 victory over Villarreal. (EPA Images pic)

DORTMUND : Borussia Dortmund ended a three-match winless run with a decisive 4-0 triumph over 10-man Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, powered by a double from Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinean striker broke the deadlock in stoppage time before the break, heading home from a corner and he made it 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Villarreal’s Juan Foyth was sent off for handling a goal-bound strike by Karim Adeyemi to concede a penalty and although Guirassy’s initial effort from the spot was saved by keeper Luiz Junior, the forward was quickest to react and slotted home the rebound.

Three minutes later, Dortmund added a third through Adeyemi from inside the box while Daniel Svensson wrapped up the win with a header from the last move of the match.

The result lifted Dortmund to fourth in the standings with 10 points from five matches, level with Chelsea and Manchester City. Villarreal, meanwhile, are third from bottom with one point.