Frank trusting the process to get Tottenham back on track

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank says he will keep trusting the process as he navigates his way through the first real crisis of his short reign at the north London club.

The Dane’s positive start at Tottenham has been replaced by a sense of gloom with their Premier League home form a particular concern ahead of Saturday’s clash with Fulham.

Last Sunday’s dismal 4-1 defeat at arch-rivals Arsenal had fans questioning Frank’s defensive tactics and while there were many encouraging signs away to Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, they still went down 5-3.

Tottenham have won only one of their last six games in all competitions and only one Premier League game at home all season, the opening weekend defeat of promoted Burnley.

Asked on Thursday how he is dealing with the pressure, Frank said: “Trust my experience, trust my staff, my players, the club, the leadership – that’s key for us to progress as a structure. Just to keep doing that,” he said.

“Keep believing, keep working, always one more conversation, one more video clip, one more meeting, one more training session, constantly try to improve bits, know where you want to go, try to improve the culture, the style of play every single day. That’s the key.”

At least his side showed plenty of attacking endeavour against European champions PSG, a huge contrast to the Arsenal game when their xG (expected goals) was 0.07.

“On those days where you perform badly you feel pain, you’re angry, yesterday it was painful in a different way, more irritating, but a better feeling because we competed,” Frank said. “I saw more of the character of the team I want to build. We just have to keep going.”

While former Brentford manager Frank admits a win is needed on Saturday at home to Fulham, he said building for the long term was equally his focus.

“When I walked into the club, my position is that I will do everything I can to win the next game, but it’s for the long run, if you can’t build something that lasts it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Tottenham will be without defender Cristian Romero who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the defeat at Arsenal.

Frank is also still missing the injured Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke.