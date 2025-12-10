Lukaku returns to Napoli team training after long injury layoff

Napoli forward Romelu Lukaku has returned to team sessions but is unlikely to play against Benfica in the Champions League. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Romelu Lukaku returned to team training with Napoli on Tuesday after months out injured, as the Italian champions prepare to face Benfica in Lisbon.

The Belgium striker has not played a single competitive match for Napoli this season after suffering a thigh injury in a summer friendly.

He told reporters at the training session “see you soon” as he trotted out onto the pitch, but he is unlikely to face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In Serie A, Napoli are level on points with leaders AC Milan, but have had a rougher ride in the Champions League and are just one point above the elimination zone.