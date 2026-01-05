Pan Gon returns to coach Selangor FC

Selangor FC said they are confident Kim Pan Gon will lead the club to greater heights. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Selangor FC today announced the appointment of Kim Pan Gon as their new head coach, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Red Giants said they are confident the former Harimau Malaya head coach is capable of shouldering the responsibility and leading Selangor to greater heights, backed by his extensive experience and achievements.

Meanwhile, former interim head coach Christophe Gamel has been appointed as the new technical director of Selangor FC, effective today.

Gamel’s new role will focus on the development of coaches and young players, covering the under-23 squad through to the grassroots level of the club.

“Selangor FC wish Kim Pan Gon and Christophe Gamel every success in carrying out their respective responsibilities and roles,” they said.