Salah and fellow stars aim to deny Morocco as Afcon reaches semi-final stage

Morocco conceded just once in five games and erased home-pressure concerns with a commanding 2-0 quarter-final victory over Cameroon. (EPA Images pic)

MARRAKESH : The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the semi-final stage and a tournament devoid of shocks now offers up two mouthwatering ties, with hosts Morocco looking to see off the challenges of their fellow continental heavyweights.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Victor Osimhen’s Nigeria and Sadio Mane’s Senegal all remain in contention to win the trophy in Rabat next Sunday, even if home advantage still makes Morocco favourites.

World Cup semi-finalists in 2022, Morocco are Africa’s top-ranked team and approach Wednesday’s semi-final against Nigeria in the capital defending an unbeaten record since losing to South Africa at the last Afcon.

Walid Regragui’s side have conceded just one goal in five matches here and doubts about their ability to handle the enormous pressure of playing at home were blown away with their performance in beating Cameroon 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Captain and current African player of the year Achraf Hakimi is fit again after injury, and in Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz – scorer of five goals in five games – they have probably the tournament’s outstanding player.

“He can become the best player in the world if he wants to,” remarked Regragui after the Cameroon game.

Morocco are Africa’s leading power right now and, unlike Nigeria, are gearing up for the World Cup.

But their Cup of Nations record down the years has been underwhelming. This is their first semi-final since 2004, when they lost the final to Tunisia.

Going further back, Morocco beat Nigeria en route to lifting the trophy in 1976 – half a century on, that remains their only continental title.

Nigeria returned to Morocco with much to prove after a penalty shoot-out defeat by the Democratic Republic of Congo in a November play-off in Rabat ended their hopes of World Cup qualification.

There might be 10 African countries participating at the World Cup and it is remarkable that Nigeria – with its footballing pedigree and the largest population on the continent – will not be among them.

However, their performances over the last three weeks have shown that to be an anomaly.

Egypt and Senegal meet again

Nigeria were runners-up at the last Cup of Nations in 2024. Led by two former African players of the year in Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, they are this tournament’s top scorers with 14 goals.

So what has changed from the failed World Cup qualifying campaign?

“Nothing,” said coach Eric Chelle, appointed exactly a year ago. “This is the same team. The difference is just that they have improved because they know what I want.”

Shocks have been effectively non-existent at this Afcon but Nigeria’s presence means four of the five top-ranked African teams are in the semis – the exception is Algeria, beaten by the Super Eagles on Saturday.

Wednesday’s other semi-final in Tangiers between Egypt and Senegal is a repeat of the 2022 final, which the Lions of Teranga won on penalties.

Senegal, ranked second in Africa and 19th in the world, were seen as the biggest threat to Morocco before the tournament and stand one game away from a third final appearance in four editions.

They have an experienced side which includes Mane, who will come up against his old Liverpool teammate Salah.

Their presence means the last five players to win the African player of the year prize are all in the semi-finals.

Salah, who, like Osimhen, has four goals at the tournament, has never won Afcon, having twice been a losing finalist.

He came to Morocco having fallen from favour at his club but seems to have found happiness again with his national team as he looks to fire Egypt to a record-extending eighth title.

“I have won almost every honour, but this is the one I am waiting for,” said Salah after the quarter-final win over Ivory Coast, before insisting the Pharaohs are now the outsiders.

“We are coming up against really good teams, most of whose players are based in Europe, which makes it easier for them.

“We have very good players but most play in Egypt. We have three players playing abroad but all of them are in a difficult situation – none of them are playing for their clubs just now,” he added, with a nod to his own problems at Anfield.