Salah returns to Liverpool training after Afcon

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah attends a team training session. (AFP pic)

LIVERPOOL : Mohamed Salah made his much-anticipated return to Liverpool training on Tuesday following the Africa Cup of Nations as the club prepare for their Champions League match against Marseille.

The Egypt forward was put through his paces during a gentle workout with the rest of the squad at the club’s training centre.

Salah’s return has been a major talking point after he took aim at Liverpool in an explosive interview early last month.

He accused the club of throwing him “under the bus” after he was benched for three games in a row and said he had no relationship with manager Arne Slot.

But he appeared as a substitute in a 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton on Dec 13, providing a assist, and Slot subsequently said the club had moved on from the furore.

Last week Slot said he was “happy” Salah would be returning, refusing to divulge the content of his conversations with the 33-year-old.

The Liverpool boss said he was unsure whether the forward would face Marseille in France on Wednesday.

Liverpool are currently ninth in the league phase of the Champions League.

The top eight qualify automatically for the last 16 while teams placed from ninth to 24th face a play-off round.

Salah scored 29 league goals to win the Premier League Golden Boot last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title, but has managed just four goals during the current campaign.