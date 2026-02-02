Reigning world champs Tinch, Hocker among Millrose winners

American athlete Cordell Tinch celebrates winning the men’s 110m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. (AFP pic)

NEW YORK : Reigning world champions Cordell Tinch and Cole Hocker won titles yesterday at the 118th Millrose Games indoor track meet, while fellow American Yared Nuguse missed a fourth consecutive mile title.

Tinch, the reigning 110m hurdles world champion, won the 60m hurdles in 7.52 seconds.

“It’s more just trying to get back in the groove,” Tinch said.

“Just trying to ease into training and see where we’re at,” he said.

Hocker, the reigning world 5,000m and Olympic 1,500m champion, won the men’s two-mile in 8:07.31, edging Britain’s Josh Kerr, a former world 1,500m champion, by .37 of a second.

Ky Robinson was fourth in an Australian record 8:08.40.

“This was full of heavy hitters, guys that can draw it out but have that punch at the end.

“I’m just glad I timed it right,” Hocker said.

Nuguse, who set a world record in winning his third mile crown last year, settled for second behind Australian Cam Myers, who prevailed in a 2026 world-best of 3:47.57 to beat Nuguse by 0.74 of a second.

American Nikki Hiltz edged Australian Jessica Hull to take the women’s mile in 4:19.64, winning by 0.47 of a second with this year’s world-best time.

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, a two-time world 100m hurdles champion, won the women’s 60 hurdles in 7.90 seconds with two-time reigning world champion Devynne Charlton of Bahamas second in 7.96.

“The execution was a little sloppy.

“I didn’t do what I was supposed to do in terms of the technical aspects of the race but I’ll take the win,” Williams said.

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake followed a win last week in Boston with a Millrose 60m victory in 6.55 with Puerto Rico’s Eloy Benitez second in 6.60.

“I’m getting stronger and I can execute a proper race.

“You’re going to see. It’s not only 60 meters I can run now,” Blake said.

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, a former world 200 champion, won the women’s 60 in 7.10 with American Jacious Sears second in 7.12.

“I was happy to win. Could have gone out a little bit snappier but this is why we do these races,” Asher-Smith said.

American 17-year-old Cooper Lutkenhaus won the men’s 600 in a world season best 1:14.15 and compatriot Roisin Willis won the women’s 600 in 1:24.87.

Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell won the shot put with a 2026 world best of 21.77m.

Kenya’s Doris Lemngole won the women’s 3,000 in 8:31.39 with Britain’s Hannah Nuttall second in 8:32.94 – both personal bests.

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma prevailed in the women’s 1,000 in 2:35.50, 0.27 of a second ahead of American Addy Wiley.