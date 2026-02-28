Cobolli to face Tiafoe in ATP Acapulco final

Italy’s Flavio Cobolli celebrates defeating Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the 2026 Mexico ATP 500 men’s singles semi-final in Acapulco. (AFP pic)

ACAPULCO : Fifth-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli out-lasted Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4 on Friday to book a title clash with Frances Tiafoe in the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco.

Cobolli trailed 1-3 in the final set but won five of the next six games to stay on course for a third ATP title to go with claycourt victories in Bucharest and Hamburg last year.

The 23-year-old from Florence fended off two break points at 3-3 in the third, saving both with forehand winners.

Unble to serve out the match at 5-3 he broke Kecmanovic in the next game to secure the victory over the Serbian – who had beaten world number four Alexander Zverev in the second round.

“I think we both played an amazing match,” Cobolli said.

“I was a little bit lucky at the end, because at the crucial points sometimes you need luck. I’m really proud of myself because it wasn’t easy to come back,” he added.

Eighth-seeded Tiafoe rallied from a set and a break down to beat fellow American Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.