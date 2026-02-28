Fifa monitoring developments in Iran as World Cup nears

Iran’s flag is illuminated on the screen during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. (AFP pic)

WASHINGTON : Fifa said today it is keeping an eye on events in Iran after the US launched a military strike on the nation.

The action comes just months before the start of World Cup play in June, with matches to be played in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Iran qualified for the tournament through its participation in the Asian Football Conference.

Iran is scheduled to play Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G. Two of the games are set for Los Angeles, one in Seattle.

Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said the organisation is monitoring what happens.

“I read the news (about Iran) this morning the same way you did,” Grafstrom said at the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, per ESPN.

“We had a meeting today and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world,” he said.

The World Cup draw took place in Washington DC, in December, with Iran represented.

“We will continue to communicate as we always do with three (host) governments as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe,” Grafstrom said.