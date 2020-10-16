Crooked jaw or not, Ringo’s a real looker with a big smile

Ringo is a four-year-old mixed breed who had a tough life on the streets before he found his forever home with Krishilla Devi Thivyakumar and her family.

As a stray Ringo was often chased away and beaten by heartless restaurant owners because he was hungry and looking for scraps to eat.

He also had a bad case of tick fever that was only discovered once a kind person rescued him. After receiving treatment at a veterinary clinic, he was put him up for adoption.

Alas, there were no takers since Ringo had a pronounced facial disfigurement in the form of a crooked jaw.

“My family and I would rather open our home to these types of unwanted dogs because the cuter ones stand a better chance at getting adopted.

“Besides, after we heard his story, our hearts went out to him,” Krishilla Devi says of the day when she and her family decided to adopt Ringo.

And so it was that Ringo came to stay with them and share his home with a canine buddy named Rusty.

It was hard going at first, Krishilla Devi says. “Ringo was afraid of everything, including us. It took a long time for him to overcome his fear of plastic bags, sticks, boxes, umbrellas… everything really. It may have had something to do with what he experienced on the streets.”

He eventually came around, and learned to trust and love his new family who were patient and loving towards him. Soon, his unique personality began to bloom.

According to Krishilla Devi, Rusty is extremely affectionate. “He loves to cuddle with us and does these really comical and silly things, keeping us all well entertained.”

He loves to play with his squeaky toys – the louder the squeak the better – and when he’s done with them, he likes to watch television with his family.

Ringo has been easy to care for since he has a voracious appetite and is happy to chomp on anything he is fed. He especially loves gobbling up treats and “goes crazy” for chicken, Krishilla Devi says.

A smart dog and eager learner, Ringo quickly learnt the basic commands of “sit”, “stop”, “stay”, “come up” and “go down”. “He also just learned how to shake hands (paw),” Krishilla Devi says.

Taking his job as guard dog seriously, Ringo is quick to bark at strangers. However, once he realises the person is a friend or family member, Ringo will turn on the charm and be very affectionate.

Despite having his own pillow in which to settle down for the night, Ringo can be found snoozing just about everywhere – on Krishilla Devi’s bed, the living-room sofa and on house rugs. In fact, the whole house belongs to him.

