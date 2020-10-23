Giving tongue to Golden Chuubs, the cheeky Shih Tzu

Six years ago, Lilian and Kim received a text about a poodle wandering aimlessly outside their home. As the husband and wife were out at the time, there was nothing much they could do about it.

However, it was raining cats and dogs (no pun intended) when the couple returned home later, and when Kim noticed that very same poodle still wandering outside, he rushed to let it in.

As soon as the gate opened, the drenched pup walked straight into their home and flopped down on the floor, exhausted.

It was after seeing this poor stray up close that the couple realised it wasn’t a poodle after all—it was a Shih Tzu. Plus, the poor thing was incredibly tired and dehydrated, and its fur matted and dirty.

Lilian and Kim gave the dog some water and kibbles as they waited for the rain to stop so they could look for her real owner. “Unfortunately, no one claimed her so we decided to foster her until we heard from them,” Lillian says.

Two days later, the couple took the dog, first to the groomer’s then the vet. The groomer suggested shaving off all of the Shih Tzu’s fur because it was badly tangled and her body, full of fleas.

Later at the clinic, the vet said the dog was relatively healthy and was likely three or four years old. As she didn’t have a microchip for identification, the vet told the couple that the dog was probably meant to be theirs.

“Funny story, my husband and I love dogs but didn’t think we would get one so soon because of our busy work schedules.

“However, two weeks before the incident, I’d actually told my husband that I so wished for a Shih Tzu puppy. They are my favourite breed!’ God must have heard my prayers,” gushed Lilian.

The puppy was initially named Chuubs but since Kim also took to calling her Golden every so often, the name Golden Chuubs stuck.

“She responds to both names, but since she’s a total daddy’s girl, she prefers to be called Golden,” Lillian says.

The most unique thing about Golden Chuubs is that her tongue is perpetually sticking out on the side, making her look both adorable and silly at times.

“According to the vet, she was born with a really long tongue, but it does not and will not affect her health,” explained Lilian.

Despite Golden Chuubs’ winsome looks, she is quite the princess when it comes to personality and behaviour.

According to Lilian, Golden Chuubs must sit on a mat before settling down to eating her treats. She also only drinks fresh water.

She was already toilet-trained before the couple adopted her but they noticed she would only use the bathroom if it was clean. How high and mighty of her!

“She has three beds but still prefers to be on the couch or in bed with us. Additionally, she must have a pillow,” Lilian told FMT.

Golden Chuubs is also an excellent communicator and will do anything it takes to get noticed.

For instance, Lillian says the Shih Tzu will persistently scratch their bed until one of them picks her up so she can sleep with them.

She’s also rather good at staring at the couple until they wake up to feed her. If this fails, Golden Chuubs will resort to sniffing at them loudly and sneezing vigorously so one of them wakes up.

While Golden Chuubs does not bark at all, Lilian and Kim have been at the receiving end of some ‘serious scolding’ from her in the form of growling on days when they get home late.

“As a whole, her adorable personality makes us smile and laugh. She has provided us with so much joy and comfort especially after we return home from our stressful jobs.”

To date, Golden Chuubs has travelled to Melaka, Penang, Cameron Highlands, Cherating and Ipoh.

Cherating, Lilian pointed out, was particularly memorable as it was Golden Chuubs’ first time at the beach. She got so excited seeing endless stretches of sand that she ran multiple laps, leaving a flustered Kim struggling to keep up with her.

“In an ideal world, we’d love to take her wherever we go. Realistically, we’d love to explore more places with her when we can finally travel. We hope to find another dog-friendly beach so she can enjoy running in the sand again.”

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



