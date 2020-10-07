e-Tanah online system makes life easier for homeowners in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory e-Tanah online platform continues to offer people-centric services, providing comprehensive customer service facilities to members of the public.

Federal Territories director of Lands and Mines Office, Muhammad Yasir Yahya, said the e-Tanah system is a comprehensive one-stop service platform that acts as a single point of contact for the Federal Territories Director of Lands and Mines Office’s customers.

Services include payment of quit rent and parcel rent, private title search and strata search, land application and online application status review.

In a statement, Muhammad Yasir said the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory e-Tanah platform provides an integrated online search system, the Single Windows Search (SWS), to facilitate real estate transactions in Kuala Lumpur.

He said prior to the SWS, applicants would need to pay a visit to the relevant departments/agencies to check on title information, bankruptcy status and company information – a time-consuming affair as it involves different departments.

The introduction of SWS made it easy for members of the public to search for such information without having to visit the departments/agencies themselves, and managed to ease the procedure for property registrations in Kuala Lumpur.

Yasir said the initiative placed Malaysia on the 33rd spot out of 190 countries in the property registration indicator segment of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, and gained international recognition when it won the Gold Award for Public Sector Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the Asean ICT Awards in 2018.

“The capabilities of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory e-Tanah system will continue to be enhanced through the implementation of Online Presentation and Registration, whereby the submission and registration of land transactions will be entirely online by 2021,” he added.

Implemented in phases, the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory e-Tanah system contains nine main modules that encompasses the entire land administration transactions such as land disposals, land developments, registration of title, transfers, land acquisition, public auctions and land revenue collection.



