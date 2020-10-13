With 7 billion views, ‘Despacito’ is most viewed YouTube video ever

PARIS: Over 7 billion. That’s the absolutely enormous amount of views amassed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s video “Despacito,” since it came out in January 2017.

It has become the most viewed video in the history of the American platform, ahead of Pinkfong’s Channel “Baby Shark Dance” and its record 6.8 billion views.

The number of “Despacito” views is almost equal to the global population, highlighting just how many times this video has been played.

The video for “Despacito,” sung by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was shot in the historic neighborhood of La Perla in San Juan, and the video quickly gained momentum on the platform, tallying up three billion views in less than eight months after its release.

The single was also the most played song on streaming platforms of all time in July 2017. This record was in part due to a Justin Bieber remix of the reggaeton anthem in English and Spanish.

Joe Biden – a ‘Despacito’ fan

Three years after its release, “Despacito” continues to make waves… notably thanks to Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

Barack Obama’s former VP played the hit on his cellphone during an Orlando event dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Invited on stage by Luis Fonsi, the 77 year-old candidate joked after playing the tune: “If I had the talent of any of these people, I’d be elected president by acclamation.”

This surprising move sent the Twitter sphere into an instant frenzy.

President Donald Trump didn’t hesitate to share on his account a manipulated video in which Biden played the controversial “F**k the Police” NWA single. The account that broadcast this fake video, The United Spot, was then deleted from the network.



