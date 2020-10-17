11 Netflix movies that are real gems – don’t miss it!

There are many good movies on Netflix that do not get the attention they deserve.

Here are some that have been flying under the radar and that may be worth adding to your must-watch list.

1. The Boy who Harnessed the Wind

A 2019 British drama based on the true story of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer.

The story follows a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who invents an unconventional way to build a wind turbine to save his family from famine.

2. Gerald’s Game

A 2017 American psychological horror/thriller about a woman whose husband dies of a heart attack while she is handcuffed to a bed.

The realisation that she is trapped with little chance of rescue lets the voices inside her head take over.

3. The Discovery

In this 2017 British-American romantic science-fiction film, a scientist discovers the existence of an afterlife.

This discovery eventually leads to mass suicides as some people seek to reset their existence while others live on to try to figure out what it all means.

4. Shimmer Lake

A 2017 American neo-noir crime film told backwards. Reversing day by day through a week, the story follows a small-town sheriff investigating a bank robbery that involves his brother and two former friends.

5. Cargo

Cargo is a 2017 Australian post-apocalyptic horror film in which a father struggles to find someone to protect and take care of his daughter after an epidemic spreads all over Australia.

6. I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore

This 2017 American comedy thriller follows a depressed woman whose home is burgled.

She discovers a new sense of purpose in searching for the thieves with her obnoxious neighbour but soon find themselves in a dangerous situation against a group of criminals.

7. Mirage

A 2018 Spanish mystery drama in which a space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy’s life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter. Vera has to find a way to get her daughter back across time.

8. Tramps

A 2016 American comedy about aspiring chef Danny and a hardened girl named Ellie, who struggles to sort out a shady job that involves swapping briefcases.

9. November 13, Attack on Paris

A 2018 French docu-series depicting the events of Nov 13, 2015, when six locations around the city were attacked by ISIL terrorists killing a total of 130 people with hundreds more injured.

10. Cam

A 2018 American psychological horror movie set in the world of webcam. The story follows an ambitious camgirl who discovers that her identity has been taken by a replica of herself.

11. Calibre

A 2018 British thriller set in Scotland that follows two lifelong friends headed for a weekend hunting trip that turns into a nightmare. Their only hope is to put aside their paranoia and act normally.

